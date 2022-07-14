The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Cut to GBX 835 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 880 ($10.47) to GBX 835 ($9.93) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($9.97) to GBX 733 ($8.72) in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.74) to GBX 700 ($8.33) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($8.56) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.57.

OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 33,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,809. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

