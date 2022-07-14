The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is Welch Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $50,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

SO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.