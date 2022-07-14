The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 408,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

