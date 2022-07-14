The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $250.14 Million

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00011347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $250.14 million and approximately $216,591.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

