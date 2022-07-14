Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

TMO traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $525.44. 58,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,967. The stock has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $540.25 and a 200 day moving average of $564.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

