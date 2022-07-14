TheStreet Downgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to C

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

AEM stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 227,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,128. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

