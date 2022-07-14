Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,827,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,575,943.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $1,132,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,481. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 332,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,345,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

