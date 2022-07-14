TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.
TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)
