TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

