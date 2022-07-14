Todd Burdick Sells 4,254 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$47,995.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$992,986.59.
Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Todd Burdick sold 13,620 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.08, for a total transaction of C$205,389.60.
- On Monday, May 16th, Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total transaction of C$237,347.50.
- On Monday, April 18th, Todd Burdick acquired 2,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,582.00.
PEY traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.76. 633,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,423. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.83.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
