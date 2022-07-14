Todd Burdick Sells 4,254 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$47,995.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$992,986.59.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Todd Burdick sold 13,620 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.08, for a total transaction of C$205,389.60.

On Monday, May 16th, Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total transaction of C$237,347.50.

On Monday, April 18th, Todd Burdick acquired 2,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,582.00.

PEY traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.76. 633,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,423. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.83.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

