TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,925 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,233,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,588,000 after buying an additional 418,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after buying an additional 951,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after buying an additional 833,501 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,518,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,457,000 after buying an additional 1,978,368 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 3,545,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.