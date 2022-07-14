TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,925 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,233,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,588,000 after buying an additional 418,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after buying an additional 951,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after buying an additional 833,501 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,518,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,457,000 after buying an additional 1,978,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 3,545,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

