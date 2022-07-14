TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,991. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

