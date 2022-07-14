TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 132,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

