TownSquare Capital LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,977 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.89. 26,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,901. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

