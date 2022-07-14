TownSquare Capital LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in BCE by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $236,372,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.65%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.