TownSquare Capital LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in BCE by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $236,372,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

