TownSquare Capital LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.82. 196,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.