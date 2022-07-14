TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 420,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,444,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

