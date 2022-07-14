Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 692,670 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,670 shares during the quarter. Clarivate comprises 3.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Clarivate worth $43,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLVT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. 81,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

