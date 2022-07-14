Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys 47,016 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,016 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 5.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $61,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $236,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,497. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

