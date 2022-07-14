Tran Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAT. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

