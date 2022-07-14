Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Graco makes up 0.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

GGG stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.14. 5,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

