Tran Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87,664 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 1.6% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Twitter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 481,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,048,504. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

