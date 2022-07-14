TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Up 4.8%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47. 1,356,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.56.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

