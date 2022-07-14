TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01. Approximately 6,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 245,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $929.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $49,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,270.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,953,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

