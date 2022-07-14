Tri Star Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,508 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

VLUE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.60. 727,113 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.41. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

