Tri Star Advisors Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 341.6% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000.

ICVT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 350,204 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

