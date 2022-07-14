Tri Star Advisors Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after buying an additional 714,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after buying an additional 132,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 826,880.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 429,978 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 350,204 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71.

