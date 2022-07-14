Tri Star Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000.

IEF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.61. 371,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,299,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

