Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 97 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.00. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,655. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.49 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.37.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

