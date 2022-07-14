Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.87

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 1250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.63 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 756,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

