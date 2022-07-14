tru Independence LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 587.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,530,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,595 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Shares of GTO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

