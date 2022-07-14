tru Independence LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 152,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.19. 6,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

