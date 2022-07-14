Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGVSF. Barclays assumed coverage on Tryg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tryg A/S from 160.00 to 170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded Tryg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tryg A/S from 164.00 to 157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tryg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGVSF remained flat at $$21.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.