TurtleCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46,467.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $381,780.92 and $46,467.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,124,974,504 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

