Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.20 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

