Typhoon Network (TYPH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $229.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $100,296.89 and approximately $229.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00097566 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

