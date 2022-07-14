U.S. Bancorp (USB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,456,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,358,000 after purchasing an additional 532,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,030,000 after purchasing an additional 83,995 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

