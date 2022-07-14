UBS Group Cuts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $52.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BK. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,797. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $40,504,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

