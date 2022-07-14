UniMex Network Reaches Market Cap of $331,399.86 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $331,399.86 and $1,461.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,368,195 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

