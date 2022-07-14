United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 543,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,045,018 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.51.

Several brokerages have commented on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. Analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 894,224 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.