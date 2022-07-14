United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.58.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,174. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

