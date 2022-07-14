UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lowered by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 226,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,627,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $496.19. 63,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,403. The company has a market cap of $465.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.97 and its 200 day moving average is $493.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

