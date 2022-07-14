Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.40

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 1170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $732.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

