UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 0.9%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.30). 14,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 72,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. The firm has a market cap of £97.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,090.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 61,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.55), for a total value of £79,393.60 ($94,426.26). Also, insider Chris Dent acquired 17,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £22,584.90 ($26,861.20).

About UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

