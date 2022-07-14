USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $65.94

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.94, but opened at $67.55. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 48 shares trading hands.

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,311,000 after buying an additional 288,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

