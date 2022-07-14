USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $65.94

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.94, but opened at $67.55. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 48 shares trading hands.
USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,311,000 after buying an additional 288,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
