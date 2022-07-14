USDK (USDK) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

USDK (USDK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.73 million and $26.05 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00099389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000326 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

