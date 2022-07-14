Vai Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $54.45 million and $426,038.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

