Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.65.

Vale stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,040,641. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vale by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

