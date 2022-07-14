Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 13,537 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 269.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cigna by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,696. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $282.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.68.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

