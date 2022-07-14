VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1,536.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,803 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 4,015,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,679,445. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

