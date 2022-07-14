Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.85. The stock had a trading volume of 127,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

